SAO PAULO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said in a securities filing on Friday that it delivered 15 commercial jets and 24 executive jets in the third quarter.

The company, which is in the process of selling 80 percent of its commercial jet division to Boeing Co, also said that it had an order backlog that accounted for $13.6 billion at the end of September, down from $17.4 billion in the second quarter. (Reporting by Ana Mano)