SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The value of future firm orders at Brazil planemaker Embraer rose modestly to $16.8 billion in the fourth quarter, the company said in a securities filing, on the back of increased orders of its newest E195-E2 jet.

Embraer delivered a total of 81 jets in the quarter, compared to 69 a year ago, lifted mostly by increased deliveries of executive jets. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Edmund Blair)