Brazil's Embraer says KC-390 goes off runway in test

BRASILIA, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Saturday that a prototype of the KC-390 medium-sized military aircraft went off the runway in a test on Saturday, but no crew members were injured.

The prototype was performing a ground-level test in the town of Gavião Peixoto in Sao Paulo state, Embraer said in a statement. The incident was under investigation and has been reported to the Brazilian Air Force’s center on accidents, the planemaker said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on damages to the aircraft or whether the incident could delay to its entry into service.

Embraer has already recorded one other incident in October that damaged the prototype, putting it out of service until January. The planemaker said that incident would not affect the certification schedule of the KC-390, which is slated to enter service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2018. (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jonathan Oatis)