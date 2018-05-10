Embraer sticks to KC-390 delivery timeline despite test incident

SAO PAULO, May 10 (Reuters) - Embraer SA on Thursday said it still plans to deliver the first KC-390 military cargo jet to the Brazilian Air Force in the fourth quarter of this year, despite damage to a prototype that ran off a runway during ground tests on May 5.

Embraer said the plane’s landing gear and structural parts of its fuselage had been damaged, adding the company was studying the possibility of transferring certain tests to a second KC-390 prototype. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)