Embraer deliveries of commercial jets continue to fall in Q2

SAO PAULO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer delivered 26 commercial planes in the second quarter of 2019, as sales continued to slip from 28 planes in the same period in 2018 and 35 in 2017, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Deliveries of executive jets rose slightly to 22 planes from 20 planes in the same period a year earlier. Embraer is in the process of finalizing the sale of 80% of its commercial jets division, its most profitable, to Boeing for $4.2 billion. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun)