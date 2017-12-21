FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Hot Stocks
December 21, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 2 days ago

Brazil gov't has had no role in reported Embraer-Boeing talks -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has had no role in reported merger talks between planemakers Boeing Co and Embraer SA, a senior official said on Thursday.

The government holds a “golden share” in Embraer, a state-run company that was fully privatized in 2006, giving it the right to veto changes in controlling ownership.

Asked about reports of a potential tie-up, the source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said “the golden share can only be used during official decision-making, which is not now the case.” (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.