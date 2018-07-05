FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 5, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Embraer CEO sees $1 bln boost to cash position from Boeing deal -document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Embraer SA expects to improve its cash position by $1 billion once Boeing Co acquires most of its commercial jet unit, according to a note seen by Reuters from Embraer Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva to employees.

On a call with analysts, Embraer executives had said they expected about a fifth of Boeing’s $3.8 billion payment for a new commercial jet venture would go to taxes and the rest could be split between share buybacks, deleveraging, special dividends and investment in future defense and business jet projects. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.