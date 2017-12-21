Brazil president opposes Boeing taking control of Embraer -paper

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer opposes the sale of a controlling stake in planemaker Embraer SA to Boeing Co, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, which did not say how it got the information, Temer said in a meeting with Defense Minister Raul Jungmann that he supports any partnership, as long as it does not involve the sale of a controlling stake. “Embraer will never be sold in my government,” the president reportedly said.

Boeing and are discussing a “potential combination of their businesses,” the companies said on Thursday, in a move that could consolidate a global passenger jet duopoly.