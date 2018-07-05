FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 5, 2018 / 11:17 AM / in an hour

Boeing, Embraer to form JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and Embraer SA have signed a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture, the aircraft makers said on Thursday.

The joint venture will consist of the commercial aircraft and services business of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer and Boeing’s commercial development, production, marketing and lifecycle services operations.

The deal values Embraer’s commercial aircraft operations at $4.75 billion, and Boeing’s 80 percent ownership stake in the joint venture will be valued at $3.8 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.