October 29, 2018 / 4:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bolsonaro okay with Embraer-Boeing deal, Temer may approve -Heleno

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro views a proposed partnership between Boeing Co and local planemaker Embraer SA positively, Bolsonaro’s pick for defense minister told Reuters on Monday.

Former general Augusto Heleno said that the deal could be approved by the current administration of President Michel Temer, adding that the Bolsonaro’s team would like to see details of the proposed joint venture in commercial aviation.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Ricardo Brito Writing by Marcelo Rochabrun

