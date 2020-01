BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Technical staff at Brazil antitrust regulator Cade on Monday approved Boeing Co’s purchase of Embraer SA’s commercial aviation division without restrictions, according to a statement on Cade’s website.

The deal could still be blocked by a member of Cade’s top administrative council and then it would have to be put to a vote by the body. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Sandra Maler)