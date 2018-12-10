Brazil court overturned injunction blocking Boeing-Embraer deal - filing

BRASILIA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court has overturned an injunction that blocked a proposed tie-up between planemakers Embraer and Boeing, Embraer said on Monday in a securities filing.

Embraer announced in July its intention to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for $3.8 billion. Embraer has said the deal is crucial for its survival. The injunction brought by four congressmen from Brazil’s left-wing Workers Party had been granted on Thursday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Phil Berlowitz)