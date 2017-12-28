FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil defense ministry opposes giving up Embraer control to Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s defense minister said on Thursday no country in the world would agree to give up control of a company like Embraer SA, while voicing support for a deal with Boeing Co that maintains local control of the Brazilian planemaker.

Raul Jungmann said the ministry was concerned that the negotiations between the aerospace companies had advanced without its knowledge, and that Embraer has defense operations that cannot be separated from the rest of the company. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

