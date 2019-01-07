Brazil govt studying if Boeing-Embraer deal is in its "ideal form"

BRASILIA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s national security adviser Augusto Heleno said on Monday that the government is studying if the current deal between planemakers Embraer and Boeing is in its “ideal form” or if it will need to present suggestions.

Embraer in December agreed on the terms of a proposed deal to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for $4.2 billion. The deal requires the government’s blessing to go forward. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)