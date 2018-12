SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Friday that it will appeal an injunction issued hours earlier blocking its proposed tie-up with Boeing , according to a securities filing.

Embraer announced in July its intention to sell 80 percent of its commercial aviation business to Boeing for $3.8 billion, but the proposed deal has yet to be approved by the Brazilian government as well as shareholders. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)