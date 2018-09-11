Brazil's pension fund Previ needs more details to decide on Embraer-Boeing deal- CIO

FLORIANOPOLIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The chief investment officer of Brazilian pension fund Previ said on Tuesday the fund wants more details to approve the proposed deal between Embraer SA and Boeing Co..

Speaking on the sidelines of a pension fund conference in Florianopolis, Marcus Moreira said the fund, which is a shareholder in Embraer, is favorable “in principle” to the deal, but needs more details on how much debt and exactly which assets will be transferred to the new company in which Boeing will have an 80 percent stake. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)