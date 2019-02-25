Embraer to take 'appropriate measures' over blocked meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Embraer SA will take “appropriate measures” to overturn a court decision that blocked an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for Tuesday regarding a tie-up with Boeing Co, the planemaker said in a securities filing.

On Friday, a judge issued an injunction blocking the meeting, at which shareholders will vote on whether to approve the terms of the deal. Several previous court injunctions have been overturned.