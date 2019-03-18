Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Embraer's CEO to step down following shareholder approval of Boeing deal

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Paulo Souza e Silva, chief executive of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, will step down on April 22, the company said on Monday, following shareholder approval of a $4.2 billion deal with Boeing under which it will cede control of its commercial aviation division to the U.S. planemaker.

Souza e Silva has been invited to become a consultant until the deal with Boeing officially closes, the company said. It will name his successor by April 22. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Bill Berkrot)

