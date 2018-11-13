Company News
November 13, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil planemaker Embraer to sell E-Jets to Spain's Binter Canarias

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Embraer SA will deliver Spanish airline Binter Canarias its first E195-E2 jet in the second half of 2019, the Brazilian planemaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The order was first made public in July, with the counterparty being identified at the time as an “unidentified client,” Embraer said. The jet is part of a contract for three planes, with the option of an additional two, with an overall list price of $342 million.

The order was included in Embraer’s third-quarter backlog. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.