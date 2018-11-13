Brazil planemaker Embraer to sell E-Jets to Spain's Binter Canarias

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Embraer SA will deliver Spanish airline Binter Canarias its first E195-E2 jet in the second half of 2019, the Brazilian planemaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

The order was first made public in July, with the counterparty being identified at the time as an “unidentified client,” Embraer said. The jet is part of a contract for three planes, with the option of an additional two, with an overall list price of $342 million.

The order was included in Embraer’s third-quarter backlog. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by Louise Heavens)