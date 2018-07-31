FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brazil's Embraer lost $100 mln in revenue due to aircraft test incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said in a conference call with journalists on Tuesday that it lost $100 million in revenue in the second quarter after an incident during tests of its KC-390 military aircraft.

The incident led to cost base revisions related to development of that airplane, Chief Financial Officer Nelson Salgado said after the company released its quarterly earnings. Embraer also said it was pushing back delivery of the first KC-390 plane to the Brazilian military to 2019. (Reporting by Ana Mano and Marcelo Rochabrun)

