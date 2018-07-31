Brazil's Embraer CEO: Boeing joint venture may close early 2019

SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - A proposed joined venture between Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA and Boeing Co , originally slated to close by the end of next year, could be finalized earlier in 2019, Embraer Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva said on Tuesday.

Silva told analysts on an earnings call that the company was exploring ways to expedite antitrust review of the deal, which also requires approval of the Brazilian government. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Brad Haynes; Editing by David Gregorio)