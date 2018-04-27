Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said he was confident 2018 would be “a very good year” for sales of its next generation of regional aircraft during an earnings call with analysts on Friday.

Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva said demand for the new E-Jet line-up, which began entering service this month, is strong enough for at least one new commercial jet order per delivery, targeting a so-called book-to-bill ratio of “at least one.” (Reporting by Brad Haynes)