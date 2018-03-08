Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Unexpected additional costs for flight testing the new KC-390 military airlifter led Embraer to miss 2017 profit targets that the company had reaffirmed in October, Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo told journalists on Thursday.

In November, Embraer said it had stopped flying the first prototype of the KC-390, which is due to enter service this year, after a stall test pushed the cargo jet beyond its operating limits. Filippo said the plane has resumed testing.