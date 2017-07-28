FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 18 days ago

Brazil planemaker Embraer returns to profit in Q2

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, reported a second-quarter net income of 193 million reais ($61 million) after a net loss of 337 million reais a year earlier, a securities filing on Friday showed.

Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled 823 million reais, up from negative EBITDA of 183 million reais.

Embraer also reaffirmed all of its 2017 operational and financial performance estimates.

$1 = 3.15 reais Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely

