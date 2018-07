SAO PAULO, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net loss of 467 million reais ($125.22 million), down from a net income of 201 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 83 percent from a year earlier to 140 million reais.