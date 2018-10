SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA reported on Tuesday a third-quarter net loss of 84 million reais ($23 million) down from a net profit of 355 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing.

The results missed a Refinitiv estimate of six analysts that forecast Embraer would report a quarterly net profit of 4.2 million reais.