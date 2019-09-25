Strike at Brazil's Embraer factory suspended

BRASILIA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A workers’ strike at Brazilian planemaker Embraer’s factory in Sao Jose dos Campos has been suspended, the company and trade union said on Wednesday, although the two sides have yet to agree a settlement over the pay dispute.

The company on Wednesday said staffing across both the production and administrative teams is back up at 100%, while the union said strikers were intimidated into returning to work by police.

Workers are asking for a 6.37% pay rise, while Embraer has proposed an inflation-linked increase of 3.28%. The two sides will continue negotiating, the company said.

The strike had brought a “partial” halt to production at the commercial jet plant, according to an Embraer statement. That dragged the company’s shares down 3.4% on Tuesday, one of the biggest declines in months.

Embraer shares were last up 0.6% on Wednesday, outperforming the broader Bovespa index, which was down 0.3%.