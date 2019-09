SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Brazilian planemaker Embraer started a strike on Tuesday that entirely halted production at its plant in Sao Jose dos Campos, according to a statement from the metal workers’ union in the city.

Embraer had no immediate comment on the action, which the statement said would last indefinitely. (Reporting by Paula Laier; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey)