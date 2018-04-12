Norway's Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order

ABERDEEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Scandinavia’s largest regional airline said on Thursday it aims to increase its order for E2 jets as it completed delivery of the first of new-generation aircraft from Brazil’s Embraer.

The head of Wideroe has ordered three of Embraer’s upgraded E190-E2 and has options to buy another 12.

“We will work extremely hard to ensure that we can receive the remaining 12,” Chief Executive Stein Nilsen said during an Aberdeen stopover as the jet was being delivered to Norway.

He shrugged off a potential offer by British Airways-owner IAG for budget carrier Norwegian, saying there was no direct competition with Wideroe.

Embraer Commercial Aircraft CEO John Slattery told Reuters he sees “real and advanced” opportunities for sales as the E2 enters service, adding he would be disappointed if Embraer only sold as many of its jet family as it delivered this year.

He declined comment on reports Embraer is close to finalising the sale of its commercial jet arm to Boeing.