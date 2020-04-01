EMEA loans hit hard by pandemic

LONDON, April 1 (LPC) - Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa totalled US$144bn in the first three months of 2020, the lowest volume recorded for any quarter for a decade, as many borrowers are left reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volume was nearly 40% lower in the first quarter than the US$239bn a year earlier, according to Refinitiv LPC data, as the virus took a grip, leaving much of Europe in a state of lock-down.

Companies in beleaguered sectors such as leisure, travel and tourism are in survival mode while many other businesses are unable to operate normally.

“We are still underwriting deals, but we are being more circumspect,” a senior banker said.

“Things may change and there are a lot of unknowns, but at the moment everyone is keeping calm, being prudent while continuing to support clients.”

Although many companies are scrambling to put liquidity in place to mitigate the effects of the pandemic, refinancing volume still sunk 43% to US$101bn in the first quarter, down from US$177bn in the first quarter of 2019.

Europe’s largest first quarter syndicated loan was for natural resource company Glencore, which has just completed its annual refinancing and extension for US$14.6bn.

Global commodity trader Trafigura also completed its US$5.53bn flagship European multicurrency revolving credit facility in March.

Before the virus struck, both Libor transition and sustainable lending were expected to be a prime focus for the loan market in 2020.

British American Tobacco completed a £6bn (US$7.42bn) RCF that features a margin that will switch away from Libor to risk-free rates Sofr and Sonia when they become available.

Meanwhile, Danish container logistics company AP Moeller-Maersk signed a US$5bn sustainability-linked RCF in March with a margin linked to the company’s progress in meeting its target of reducing CO2 emissions per cargo moved by 60% by 2030.

With many companies now focused on cutting costs, and preserving cash and liquidity, acquisition activity has been firmly placed on the back burner. In addition, with stock markets wobbling across the board, sellers see little value in putting units up for sale.

M&A lending dipped 49% to just US$27bn in the first quarter, down from US$52.4bn in the first quarter of 2019 as the pandemic took hold across the region.

A few sizeable M&A loans were seen earlier in the year.

Swiss stock exchange operator and financial infrastructure group SIX backed its all-cash offer for Spanish stock exchange operator Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles with a €2.79bn bridge loan that was syndicated in January.

Meanwhile, UK aerospace and defence group BAE Systems backed its acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s military global positioning system business with a US$1.925bn bridge loan from a group of five banks in January.

HOPES DASHED

The pandemic also had a negative effect on borrowing activity in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, where volume of US$29.5bn was the lowest first quarter total for three years.

Prior to the spread of the coronavirus reaching those regions, there had been optimism that one of CEEMEA’s biggest loan markets, Russia, was beginning to show signs of recovery.

Russian corporates have effectively been shut out of the international loan market since sanctions were imposed by the West in 2014 in response to Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

It was anticipated that nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel’s landmark US$4.15bn loan would be the first of a growing number of loans for Russian borrowers, although the pandemic has now put those hopes on hold.

Norilsk’s five-year facility was the largest and cheapest unsecured syndicated loan for a Russian corporate since sanctions were introduced and the deal helped boost Russian loan volume to US$5.63bn in the first quarter, making it the largest quarterly total since Q2 2016.

LEVERAGED LOSS

Europe’s leveraged loan market had a robust start to 2020 but as the coronavirus crisis hit the market it dampened any hopes of a strong quarter and compressed volumes to US$40.11bn, the lowest level since 2016.

2020 kicked off with high expectations following the UK general election and more certainty in terms of Brexit.

Lending in January and February reached US$35.16bn, accounting for 88% of first quarter leveraged volume, according to LPC data.

There was a mix of event-driven financings, including a £1.082bn-equivalent loan to back Cinven and Astorg’s buyout of UK life sciences group LGC, and opportunistic loans as borrowers took advantage of positive market conditions and plenty of money to reprice and refinance loans on more attractive terms.

Those conditions allowed an excess €650m of loans backing Advent International’s buyout of German chemicals group Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit to finally be sold at the beginning of February, bringing an end to a long-running saga that had seen a first syndication process close in June 2019 when the banks were left holding the overhang.

However, the market was almost shut in March due to volatile market sentiment caused by coronavirus and volume was a mere US$4.95bn.

A number of borrowers postponed financings in March including a €1.61bn acquisition loan by Dutch equipment rental firm Boels; a €1.5bn financing backing Lonestar’s acquisition of BASF’s construction chemicals business; a €520m leveraged loan for Ardian’s acquisition of Cerelia, a French company that makes pizza dough and cookies; a €274.7m acquisition loan by French laboratory services group Biogroup LCD; and a US$1.435bn-equivalent refinancing loan by UK software company Micro Focus.

“Event driven financings aren’t happening because events aren’t happening, no one is launching new deals. This is a significant event and people need to work out how to adjust to the new abnormal,” a syndicate head said.

While the market initially thought 2020 would be a year of four strong quarters, it is expected that any activity in any meaningful size won’t get going until the third quarter at least.

“Nothing is happening in the Single B loan space until at least the third quarter, if not the fourth,” a second syndicate head said.

When the market does reopen there will be a number of deals to re-energise the market, including those that were postponed as well as an up to €11bn loan and bond financing to back Cinven and Germany’s RAG Foundation’s €17.2bn acquisition of Thyssenkrupp’s elevators division.

Deutsche Bank led the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner league table at the end of the first quarter with a US$7.74bn market share and 30 deals. UniCredit was second with US$6.19bn and 29 deals, while Bank of America was third with a US$6.10bn market share and 21 deals. ($1 = 0.8089 pounds)