Nov 26 (Reuters) - Emera Inc on Monday said it will sell three of its natural gas-fired power plants in New England to the Carlyle Group for $590 million.

This transaction is part of the three-year funding plan that Emera introduced during its third-quarter earnings results, said CEO Scott Balfour.

The proceeds will go towards funding future opportunities, he added. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)