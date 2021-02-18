Emergent BioSolutions quarterly profit rises nearly four times

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s reported a 295% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its contract development and manufacturing services mainly for producing COVDID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

Net income rose to $185.4 million, or $3.44 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31 from $46.9 million, or $0.90 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)