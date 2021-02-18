UPDATE 2-Vaccine manufacturing deals power Emergent BioSolutions profit beat

(Adds details on manufacturing contracts, background)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Emergent BioSolutions Inc beat fourth-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, benefiting from manufacturing deals to help produce COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

To keep up with the global demand, COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutics developers have been signing up contract development and manufacturing firms.

Emergent has entered into more than seven manufacturing collaborations, including with AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, Vaxart Inc, Humanigen Inc, since the outbreak of the pandemic,

Revenue from the company’s contract development and manufacturing unit rose to $199.1 million in the quarter from $25.5 million a year ago.

“We look forward to continuing to execute on our strategy with vaccines, therapeutics, devices and contract development and manufacturing services,” Chief Executive Robert Kramer said in a statement.

Total revenue rose to $583 million from $360.4 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, Emergent earned $3.67 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, ahead of the analysts’ average estimate of $3.19.

The company reiterated its 2021 adjusted net income forecast to be in range of $475 million to $525 million. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur)