Trade tensions push China CDS rise to four month high

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to China’s sovereign debt rose to the highest level in four months on Wednesday amid a flare up in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and lingering fears over the health of the world’s second largest economy.

China five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 4 basis points (bps) from Tuesday’s close to 57 bps, the highest reading since the end of January, data from IHS Markit showed. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)