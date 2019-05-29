Bonds News
May 29, 2019 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade tensions push China CDS rise to four month high

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to China’s sovereign debt rose to the highest level in four months on Wednesday amid a flare up in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing and lingering fears over the health of the world’s second largest economy.

China five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 4 basis points (bps) from Tuesday’s close to 57 bps, the highest reading since the end of January, data from IHS Markit showed. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below