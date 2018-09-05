FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa, Indonesia CDS at over 1-1/2 yr highs as EM selloff extends

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to sovereign debt issued by South Africa and Indonesia rose on Wednesday, as a selloff across emerging markets deepened.

South African five-year credit default swaps (CDS) added 7 basis points (bps) to 263 bps and the highest level in 21 months, according to data from HIS Markit. Indonesian CDS added 4 bps to 146 bps - levels last seen 19 months ago.

CDS for Malaysia and Turkey climbed 6 bps and 4 bps respectively to trade at multi-week highs. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)

