Emerging market CDS trade volumes hit $505 bln on Brazil, Mexico - EMTA

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Trading volume for emerging market credit default swaps (CDS) in the first three months of 2019 rose by 41% quarter-on-quarter to $505 billion - the second highest level on record, according to a survey of 13 major dealers released on Wednesday.

The largest CDS volumes during the quarter were those on Brazil at $61 billion and Mexico at $49 billion, with China following at $45 billion. On the year, the total volume rose 3%.

CDS in Mexico’s national oil company Pemex accounted for the biggest volume among corporate contracts at $2.5 billion.

EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry trade association, said the quarterly volume was the second highest since it began collecting CDS volumes in 2009.

