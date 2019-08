LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to China’s sovereign debt soared to a two-month high on Monday after Beijing let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time in over a decade, in a sign it might be ready to tolerate more currency weakness.

China 5-year credit default swaps jumped by 7 basis points (bps) from Friday’s close to 53 bps, according to data provider IHS Markit. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)