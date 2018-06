LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Emerging equity funds excluding China A-shares posted outflows of $5.9 billion for the week to June 20, their highest redemptions since September 2015, data cited by Morgan Stanley showed on Friday.

The outflows were mainly driven by selling from passive exchange traded funds, which hit $4.7 billion.

For emerging equity funds including China A-shares, outflows reached $5.2 billion.