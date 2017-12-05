FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerging market fund flows turn sharply negative in late November -IIF
#Market News
December 5, 2017 / 10:41 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Emerging market fund flows turn sharply negative in late November -IIF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Investor fund flows to emerging markets, which have been enjoying a boom for most of this year, turned sharply negative in late November, with equities particularly hard hit, a bank lobbying institution that tabulates flows data said on Tuesday.

The Institute of International Finance said that expectations that the U.S. Senate would approve a proposed Republican tax reform bill played into the reversal, as did some degree of profit taking. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

