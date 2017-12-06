UPDATE 1-Emerging market fund flows turn sharply negative in late November -IIF

(Adds details about timing, asset classes and countries affected)

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Investor fund flows to emerging markets, which have been enjoying a boom for most of this year, turned sharply negative in late November, with equities particularly hard hit, a bank lobbying institution that tabulates flows data said on Tuesday.

The Institute of International Finance said that expectations that the U.S. Senate would approve a proposed Republican tax reform bill played into the reversal, as did some degree of profit taking.

The spike in outflows, totaling nearly $2 billion since November 30, was concentrated in the very final days of the month, the IIF said.

The vast majority of the negative capital movement came in the equities sphere, with the remainder, $400 million, flowing out from EM bonds.

Among emerging market countries, South Africa and South Korea saw particularly high levels of outflows, of nearly $1 billion and around $500 million respectively.

The IIF had reported earlier in the month that the pace of fund flows to emerging markets had stalled in the fourth quarter. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)