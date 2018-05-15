Lebanon 2027 dollar bond falls to 6-mth low on regional tensions

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon dollar bonds fell on Tuesday, hit by escalating tensions across the Middle East where violence has flared following the U.S. decisions to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The bonds fell across the curve, with the issue maturing 2027 down more than one cent to the lowest since early November , Reuters data showed.

Lebanon’s foreign minister warned on Monday recent developments would lead to more tensions and extremism in the region. Shi’ite Muslim movement Hezbollah, together with parties and politicians aligned to it, won more than half the 128 seats in Lebanon’s parliament in its election this month.

The country is also seen as vulnerable because of its hard currency debt levels, among the highest in emerging markets.