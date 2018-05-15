FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 11:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon 2027 dollar bond falls to 6-mth low on regional tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon dollar bonds fell on Tuesday, hit by escalating tensions across the Middle East where violence has flared following the U.S. decisions to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The bonds fell across the curve, with the issue maturing 2027 down more than one cent to the lowest since early November , Reuters data showed.

Lebanon’s foreign minister warned on Monday recent developments would lead to more tensions and extremism in the region. Shi’ite Muslim movement Hezbollah, together with parties and politicians aligned to it, won more than half the 128 seats in Lebanon’s parliament in its election this month.

The country is also seen as vulnerable because of its hard currency debt levels, among the highest in emerging markets.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.