Asian Markets

CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher; Taiwanese dollar gains most

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Corrects the Indian rupee's pct move to '0.00' from '+0.01' as
it is yet to start trading)
    Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.
    
    
  Change on the day at                           
        0204 GMT                        
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   103.750           103.78      +0.03
  Sing dlr    1.329             1.3299      +0.05
  Taiwan dlr  28.103            28.525      +1.50
  Korean won  1094.600          1096.7      +0.19
  Baht        30.090             30.16      +0.23
  Peso        48.010             48.03      +0.04
  Rupiah      14140.000          14140      +0.00
  Rupee       73.540            73.546       0.00
  Ringgit     4.050             4.0475      -0.06
  Yuan        6.536             6.5346      -0.02
                                                 
  Change so far in 2020                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen   103.750           108.61      +4.68
  Sing dlr    1.329             1.3444      +1.14
  Taiwan dlr  28.103            30.106      +7.13
  Korean won  1094.600         1156.40      +5.65
  Baht        30.090             29.91      -0.60
  Peso        48.010             50.65      +5.50
  Rupiah      14140.000          13880      -1.84
  Rupee       73.540             71.38      -2.94
  Ringgit     4.050             4.0890      +0.96
  Yuan        6.536             6.9632      +6.53
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
