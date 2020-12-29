CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies inch higher; Taiwanese dollar gains most

(Corrects the Indian rupee's pct move to '0.00' from '+0.01' as it is yet to start trading) Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. Change on the day at 0204 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.750 103.78 +0.03 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3299 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.103 28.525 +1.50 Korean won 1094.600 1096.7 +0.19 Baht 30.090 30.16 +0.23 Peso 48.010 48.03 +0.04 Rupiah 14140.000 14140 +0.00 Rupee 73.540 73.546 0.00 Ringgit 4.050 4.0475 -0.06 Yuan 6.536 6.5346 -0.02 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.750 108.61 +4.68 Sing dlr 1.329 1.3444 +1.14 Taiwan dlr 28.103 30.106 +7.13 Korean won 1094.600 1156.40 +5.65 Baht 30.090 29.91 -0.60 Peso 48.010 50.65 +5.50 Rupiah 14140.000 13880 -1.84 Rupee 73.540 71.38 -2.94 Ringgit 4.050 4.0890 +0.96 Yuan 6.536 6.9632 +6.53 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)