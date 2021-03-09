CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht slips, most other Asian currencies weaken

(Drops headline reference to 3% decline in baht; corrects table to show pctge move in baht and Taiwan dollar to -0.4% and -0.2%) March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.170 108.86 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3498 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 28.360 28.303 -0.20 Korean won 1143.500 1133.2 -0.90 Baht 30.89 30.77 -0.40 Peso 48.555 48.73 +0.36 Rupiah 14400.000 14350 -0.35 Rupee 73.250 73.25 +0.00 Ringgit 4.131 4.105 -0.63 Yuan 6.536 6.5271 -0.13 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.170 103.24 -5.43 Sing dlr 1.351 1.3209 -2.20 Taiwan dlr 28.360 28.483 +0.43 Korean won 1143.500 1086.2 -5.01 Baht 30.890 29.96 -3.01 Peso 48.555 48.73 +0.36 Rupiah 14400.000 14350 -0.35 Rupee 73.250 73.065 -0.25 Ringgit 4.131 4.105 -0.63 Yuan 6.536 6.5271 -0.13 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)