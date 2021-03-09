Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht slips, most other Asian currencies weaken

By Reuters Staff

 (Drops headline reference to 3% decline in baht; corrects table
to show pctge move in baht and Taiwan dollar to -0.4% and -0.2%)
    March 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. 
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.170           108.86      -0.28
  Sing dlr    1.351             1.3498      -0.06
  Taiwan dlr  28.360            28.303      -0.20
  Korean won  1143.500          1133.2      -0.90
  Baht        30.89              30.77      -0.40
  Peso        48.555             48.73      +0.36
  Rupiah      14400.000          14350      -0.35
  Rupee       73.250             73.25      +0.00
  Ringgit     4.131              4.105      -0.63
  Yuan        6.536             6.5271      -0.13
                                                 
  Change so far in 2021                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2020       Pct Move
  Japan yen   109.170           103.24      -5.43
  Sing dlr    1.351             1.3209      -2.20
  Taiwan dlr  28.360            28.483      +0.43
  Korean won  1143.500          1086.2      -5.01
  Baht        30.890             29.96      -3.01
  Peso        48.555             48.73      +0.36
  Rupiah      14400.000          14350      -0.35
  Rupee       73.250            73.065      -0.25
  Ringgit     4.131              4.105      -0.63
  Yuan        6.536             6.5271      -0.13
 
 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
