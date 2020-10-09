Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

CORRECTED-EMERGING MARKETS-Yuan jumps after week-long holiday, leads gains in Asian currencies

By Reuters Staff

 (Corrects to remove South Korea, Taiwan as markets are closed
for a public holiday)
    Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0201 GMT.
       
  Currency    Latest bid  Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.840           106.01      +0.16
  Sing dlr    1.357              1.358      +0.11
  Baht        31.130             31.19      +0.19
  Peso        48.310             48.43      +0.25
  Rupiah      14660.000          14685      +0.17
  Rupee       73.290             73.29      +0.00
  Ringgit     4.149               4.15      +0.02
  Yuan        6.720             6.7898      +1.04
                                                 
  Change so far in 2020                          
  Currency    Latest bid  End 2019       Pct Move
  Japan yen   105.840           108.61      +2.62
  Sing dlr    1.357             1.3444      -0.89
  Taiwan dlr  28.966            30.106      +3.94
  Korean won  1153.300         1156.40      +0.27
  Baht        31.130             29.91      -3.92
  Peso        48.310             50.65      +4.84
  Rupiah      14660.000          13880      -5.32
  Rupee       73.290             71.38      -2.61
  Ringgit     4.149             4.0890      -1.45
  Yuan        6.720             6.9632      +3.62
 

 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
