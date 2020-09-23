EMERGING MARKETS-Asia lower, Thai baht declines ahead of c.bank decision

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3lKhL5I * Ringgit falls after Anwar claims parliamentary majority * Thai central bank decision around 0700 GMT By Anushka Trivedi Sept 23 (Reuters) - Asian emerging currency and stock markets lost more ground on Wednesday, with the Thai baht suffering from concerns about a struggling economy while the Malaysian ringgit fell after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim claimed he had a majority in parliament. This week's strength of the U.S. dollar continued to weigh, with the Taiwanese dollar a consistent outperformer, thanks to its tech-heavy economy, again the only outlier. Stock markets were all down across the board, led by Malaysia, with India bucking the trend thanks to signs of more deals for the energy-to-retail conglomerate Reliance , already the subject of major investment from Facebook, Google and other big foreign players this year. The ringgit fell 0.7% to a near two-week low after Anwar said he had secured a strong majority from lawmakers to form a new government, stoking more political uncertainty. The opposition leader's claim comes less than seven months after Muhyiddin Yassin clinched the premiership following political turmoil that saw the collapse of the previous administration under Mahathir Mohamad. Malaysia's main index led losses on stock markets, but the fall was linked to data showing August inflation stuck in negative territory and worse than forecast.. The baht dropped 0.5% against a buoyant greenback with investors expecting a central bank policy meeting later on Wednesday to lower the Bank of Thailand's economic outlook for a tourist-focused economy that has seen no visitors since April. But all 18 economists in a Reuters poll this week predicted the bank would hold its one-day repurchase rate at a record low of 0.5% for a third straight meeting. "Prolonged economic malaise amid uncertainty argue for continued, if not expanded, policy accommodation," said Riki Ogawa, Asia and Oceania treasury department of Mizuho Bank wrote. "(But) BoT is more likely to extend credit or liquidity facilities as well as support for the bond market - both government and corporate." The meeting also follows protests calling for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and several cabinet resignations, which have thrown political uncertainty into the mix, further eroding investor confidence. Concerns about rising coronavirus infections globally and the impact on growth have weighed on markets across Asia this week. The Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.3% and stocks fell too after the country's fiscal 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) outlook was revised down. Demand for Indonesian bonds fell in Tuesday's debt auction. "The U.S. elections in November also pose a major event risk to markets worldwide, and the growing uncertainty is prompting investors to take some risk off the table," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis points at 5.186% ** Top losers on the Jakarta stock index include Asuransi Tugu Pratama Indonesia Tbk PT down 6.83% ** Top losers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include Axiata Group Bhd down 1.9% and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Bhd down 1.78% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0400 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.18 +3.34 -0.39 -1.63 China -0.20 +2.47 0.02 7.38 India +0.00 -2.99 0.94 -7.48 Indonesi -0.34 -6.22 -0.23 -21.86 a Malaysia -0.14 -1.18 -0.62 -5.81 Philippi -0.05 +4.43 -0.10 -24.66 nes S.Korea -0.01 -0.75 -0.50 5.61 Singapor -0.14 -1.60 -0.02 -23.58 e Taiwan +0.35 +3.46 -0.50 4.87 Thailand -0.48 -4.99 0.07 -19.70 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Raju Gopalakrishnan)