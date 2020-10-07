Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia shares mount late recovery as Trump deals stimulus blow

By Reuters Staff

    * Philippine shares fall as much as 1.1% to 1-week low
    * Malaysia to impose targeted lockdowns to halt infections
surge
    * Biden lead widens against Trump

    Oct 7 (Reuters) - Philippines and Indonesian shares dropped
on Wednesday after the mood on global stock markets was dented
by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to end talks about a
U.S. stimulus package, although late gains helped turn other
Asian markets positive.
    Shares in Manila fell close to 1%, extending losses
from Tuesday when data showed September inflation slowing to a
four-month low. The Philippine index underperformed its
neighbours in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.

    The numbers raised further questions about the Philippines'
economic recovery, with parts of the country still under
COVID-19 restrictions and the central bank suggesting it will
hold rates so prior cuts can filter through.
    A number of the region's emerging economies have been among
those struggling the most with both rising cases of the novel
coronavirus and the resulting economic fallout. 
    Others have proved stronger, however, and Taiwan and South
Korean markets were both solidly higher in afternoon trade.
Seoul's main index closed almost 1% higher. In Singapore,
shares gained 0.4%.
    "I do not believe hopes of a stimulus deal are now gone
forever," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior Asia market analyst at
OANDA.
    "Asian markets will likely spend the day digesting the
implications of a no U.S. stimulus agreement."
    Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden in most polls and if his
rival sweeps the election, Democrats are likely to push ahead
with a package. Markets in Asia are also eyeing whether a Biden
presidency would ease tense relations with China - the region's
main engine of growth.
    Chinese markets will reopen after a week-long holiday on
Friday.
    Asia's other emerging currencies were flat to slightly
higher against the dollar, with the greenback holding steady
from overnight and not seeing further buying.
    After taking to Twitter to end the talks, Trump later urged
Congress to pass funding for airlines, small businesses and
provide $1,200 stimulus checks for Americans.
    Malaysia's ringgit dipped as the country said it will
be using targeted lockdowns in areas with high rates of COVID-19
infections as cases spike. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS:
    ** ABS-CBN jumped 50% after announcing a return to
free TV broadcast for entertainment shows from Oct. 10  
    ** Top losers in the Philippines are Puregold Price Club Inc
, International Container Terminal Services 
and PLDT Inc 
    ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 0.5 basis
point to 5.341%
    
             Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0651 GMT
 COUNTRY      FX          FX        FX      INDEX    STOCKS    STOCKS
              RIC         DAILY %   YTD %            DAILY %   YTD %
 Japan                    -0.10     +2.72            -0.05     -0.99
 China                    -         +2.42            -         5.51
 India                    +0.14     -2.69            0.59      -3.60
 Indonesia                +0.14     -5.51            -0.52     -21.06
 Malaysia                 -0.02     -1.52            -0.19     -5.17
 Philippines              +0.26     +4.68            -0.72     -24.92
 S.Korea                  +0.24     -0.16            0.89      8.61
 Singapore                +0.24     -1.11            0.39      -21.21
 Taiwan                   +0.74     +4.72            0.33      6.25
 Thailand                 -0.19     -4.26            0.28      -20.65
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin and Uttaresh.V)
