August 14, 2020 / 5:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks, currencies fall as China data dents recovery hopes

Nikhil Nainan

4 Min Read

    * Graphic: Foreign flows into Asian stocks tmsnrt.rs/3f2vwbA
    * South Korea stocks fall most
    * China data disappoints, but analysts still see a recovery 

    Aug 14 (Reuters) - A surprise fall in Chinese retail sales
knocked Asia's emerging market stocks and currencies on Friday,
on fading hopes the world's second-largest economy could make a
swift recovery from its COVID-19 slump.
    Investors had taken recent data from the world's second
largest economy, the first to emerge from lockdowns against the
coronavirus, as an indicator it was getting back up to speed,
but July retail sales unexpectedly fell and factory output
missed estimates.
    Asian markets most heavily correlated with Chinese demand
and global trade flows fell sharply with Seoul stocks
diving 1.6%, while markets in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok
 losing around 0.7%.
    The falls were more muted on currencies, with the won
 down 0.2% and Indonesia's rupiah around half a
percent, while the Philippines peso gained.
    In China, the yuan was little changed and the
Shanghai Composite Index fell by close to a fifth of a
percent.
    "I would say it's more a kneejerk reaction," said Julian
Wee, an investment strategist at Credit Suisse in Singapore,
referring to the fall.
    "The data overall indicates that the reopening is still
proceeding smoothly in North Asia and the vigilance of the
authorities in both China and Korea suggests a meaningful
reversal of the reopening is unlikely."
    Data from Malaysia also showed gross domestic product shrank
more than expected in the second quarter - its worst contraction
in over two decades - but the central bank said the worst was
likely over.
    Malaysian shares and the ringgit stuck
roughly to trading ranges prior to the numbers. The central bank
expects the economy to contract between 3.5% and 5.5% this year,
before rebounding and growing between 5.5% and 8% in 2021. 
    Traders remain cautious ahead of trade talks between the
United States and China on Saturday, at a time where relations
between the two are fraught and the U.S. presidential election
approaches. 
    
    HIGHLIGHTS: 
    ** Malaysia's economy shrank by 17.1% in Q2, compared with
Reuters poll forecast of a 10% decline
    ** China Industrial output grew 4.8% in July from a year
earlier, less than forecasts for a 5.1% rise; Retail sales
dropped 1.1%, missing predictions for a 0.1% rise 
    ** Top losers in Malaysia include Top Glove Corp
and Hartalega Holdings Bhd 
            Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0410 GMT
 COUNTRY       FX RIC      FX       FX      INDEX    STOCKS   STOCKS
                           DAILY %  YTD %            DAILY %  YTD %
 Japan                       +0.02   +1.60              0.10   -1.62
 China                       -0.02   +0.23             -0.16    8.70
 India                       +0.00   -4.62              0.41   -6.75
 Indonesia                   -0.47   -6.02              0.05  -16.79
 Malaysia                    -0.07   -2.48             -0.73   -1.51
 Philippines                 +0.18   +3.85             -0.90  -22.68
 S.Korea                     -0.23   -2.50             -1.62    9.12
 Singapore                   -0.03   -2.06             -0.12  -19.54
 Taiwan                      +0.42   +2.36             -0.02    6.37
 Thailand                    +0.00   -3.70             -0.66  -15.32
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
