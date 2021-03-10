EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies a mixed bag; Singapore dollar, Philippine peso dip

March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT. Change on the day at 0209 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.760 108.46 -0.28 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3437 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 28.332 28.39 +0.20 Korean won 1139.800 1140.3 +0.04 Baht 30.760 30.74 -0.07 Peso 48.535 48.436 -0.20 Rupiah 14380.000 14390 +0.07 Rupee 72.920 72.92 +0.00 Ringgit 4.125 4.115 -0.24 Yuan 6.517 6.5084 -0.13 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 108.760 103.24 -5.08 Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.92 Taiwan dlr 28.332 28.483 +0.53 Korean won 1139.800 1086.20 -4.70 Peso 48.535 48.01 -1.08 Rupiah 14380.000 14040 -2.36 Rupee 72.920 73.07 +0.20 Ringgit 4.125 4.0200 -2.55 Yuan 6.517 6.5283 +0.18 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)