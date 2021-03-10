Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies a mixed bag; Singapore dollar, Philippine peso dip

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    March 10 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0209 GMT.
    
    
  Change on the day at 0209 GMT                           
  Currency            Latest bid   Previous day   Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.760                    108.46      -0.28
  Sing dlr    1.347                      1.3437      -0.23
  Taiwan dlr  28.332                      28.39      +0.20
  Korean won  1139.800                   1140.3      +0.04
  Baht        30.760                      30.74      -0.07
  Peso        48.535                     48.436      -0.20
  Rupiah      14380.000                   14390      +0.07
  Rupee       72.920                      72.92      +0.00
  Ringgit     4.125                       4.115      -0.24
  Yuan        6.517                      6.5084      -0.13
                                                          
  Change so far in 2021                                   
  Currency    Latest bid          End 2020        Pct Move
  Japan yen   108.760                    103.24      -5.08
  Sing dlr    1.347                      1.3209      -1.92
  Taiwan dlr  28.332                     28.483      +0.53
  Korean won  1139.800                  1086.20      -4.70
  Peso        48.535                      48.01      -1.08
  Rupiah      14380.000                   14040      -2.36
  Rupee       72.920                      73.07      +0.20
  Ringgit     4.125                      4.0200      -2.55
  Yuan        6.517                      6.5283      +0.18
 
 (Compiled by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up