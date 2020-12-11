EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, Taiwanese dollar top gainer

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.980 104.2 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3352 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 28.167 28.506 +1.20 Korean won 1087.100 1087.7 +0.06 Peso 48.055 48.055 +0.00 Rupiah 14080.000 14090 +0.07 Rupee 73.655 73.655 0.00 Ringgit 4.050 4.06 +0.25 Yuan 6.538 6.5459 +0.13 Change so far in 2020 Currency Latest bid End 2019 Pct Move Japan yen 103.980 108.61 +4.45 Sing dlr 1.334 1.3444 +0.76 Taiwan dlr 28.167 30.106 +6.88 Korean won 1087.100 1156.40 +6.37 Peso 48.055 50.65 +5.40 Rupiah 14080.000 13880 -1.42 Rupee 73.655 71.38 -3.09 Ringgit 4.050 4.0890 +0.96 Yuan 6.538 6.9632 +6.51 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)