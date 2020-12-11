Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies advance, Taiwanese dollar top gainer

By Reuters Staff

    Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.    
    
 CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR                                     
  Currency                Latest bid   Previous day    Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.980              104.2       +0.21
  Sing dlr               1.334               1.3352       +0.07
  Taiwan dlr             28.167              28.506       +1.20
  Korean won             1087.100            1087.7       +0.06
  Peso                   48.055              48.055       +0.00
  Rupiah                 14080.000            14090       +0.07
  Rupee                  73.655              73.655        0.00
  Ringgit                4.050                 4.06       +0.25
  Yuan                   6.538               6.5459       +0.13
                                                               
  Change so far in 2020                                        
  Currency               Latest bid   End 2019         Pct Move
  Japan yen              103.980             108.61       +4.45
  Sing dlr               1.334               1.3444       +0.76
  Taiwan dlr             28.167              30.106       +6.88
  Korean won             1087.100           1156.40       +6.37
  Peso                   48.055               50.65       +5.40
  Rupiah                 14080.000            13880       -1.42
  Rupee                  73.655               71.38       -3.09
  Ringgit                4.050               4.0890       +0.96
  Yuan                   6.538               6.9632       +6.51
 
 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
